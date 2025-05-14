Kanwal Shauzab criticises Aleema Khan in leaked video

The internal rift within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deepened after a video surfaced showing Kanwal Shauzab criticising Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, for undermining Barrister Gohar Khan’s leadership, ARY News reported.

In the video, the president of the PTI’s women’s wing, Kanwal Shauzab, can be seen accusing Aleem Khan of trying to damage the party from within.

Kanwal Shauzab questions the role of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan in PTI affairs and challenges her intentions.

She states that if Aleema Khan wishes to engage in politics, she should join the party openly rather than undermining it behind the scenes.

In the video, Kanwal is heard questioning Aleema Khan’s comments about Barrister Gohar, saying, “Why did she ask who Barrister Gohar is?”

Kanwal Shauzab strongly defended the appointment of Barrister Gohar, reminding viewers that he was nominated by Imran Khan himself.

She stressed that disrespecting the party’s structure and leadership harms PTI’s integrity.

Kanwal Shauzab remarked that if she meets Aleema Khan again, she will confront her directly, expressing her frustration over what she perceives as constant disrespect towards the party chairman from individuals she labelled as “insignificant.”

Read More: Audio leaked; KP CM seeks resignation from Additional Advocate General

Following the video’s circulation, Kanwal responded by clarifying that the clip was taken out of context.

Kanwal Shauzab stated that the footage was recorded during a private internal meeting of PTI’s women wing, and it did not represent the full discussion or its tone.

Earlier, a leaked audio recording surfaced, allegedly involving Qazi Anwar Advocate, President of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, and Additional Advocate General KPK Nauroz Khan.

The leaked audio recording reportedly highlighted dissatisfaction from the Chief Minister regarding weak arguments presented by Nauroz Khan in an anti-corruption inquiry case against PTI Member of the National Assembly Atif Khan.

In the alleged audio, Qazi Anwar was heard stating that the Chief Minister instructed him to demand Nauroz Khan’s resignation due to the subpar arguments, which were also reflected in the order sheet.

The order sheet reportedly mentioned a compromise between the parties involved, prompting the Chief Minister to call for Nauroz Khan’s removal.