What does Kanye’s new film Bully uncover about his son?

Saint West, the 9-year-old son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is the latest of the rapper’s children to be thrust into the spotlight, starring in a film titled Bully.

This comes just days after Kanye West featured his daughter, North West, on a controversial track with jailed rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Wednesday, March 19, West dropped three different versions of the film Bully, all set to music from his upcoming album of the same name.

The film features Saint West in a prominent role, where he can be seen inside a wrestling ring, wielding a mallet as he faces off against various wrestlers.

Kanye West shared the links to the three cuts of the film on X, labelling them as the “Screening Version,” “Post Hype Version,” and “Post Post Hype Version.”

In a previous interview, Kanye West explained the inspiration behind the album’s title, revealing that it stemmed from an incident involving his son Saint.

“My son was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him. And I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that?’ and he said, ‘Cos he weak,’ and I was like, ‘This man is really a bully,’” West shared during an interview with Justin LaBoy in February.

Kanye West shares his four children; daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint and Psalm, 5 with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Earlier, Kanye West dropped a surprise song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X, featuring his and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, and credited to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The song, which he claims is by Sean “Diddy” Combs, also includes Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs and singer Jasmine Williams.

However, the release has sparked controversy, as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly had a dispute over it before it was made public.

Kanye West shared the song on Saturday, even after Kim Kardashian allegedly tried to prevent its release.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian had concerns about North West being in the song and mentioned in a text exchange with Kanye West that she had sent him legal paperwork to “protect her.”

Kim Kardashian explained that she had already trademarked North West’s name when their children were born to prevent others from doing so.