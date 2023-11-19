Kapil Dev reveals he wasn’t invited to watch World Cup 2023 final

India’s inaugural World Cup-winning skipper, Kapil Dev, has claimed that he wasn’t invited to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final between Australia and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The team is engaged in a gripping summit clash against Australia, which is currently underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

However, India’s first World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is not present at the arena. Dev in an interaction with an Indian news channel said he was not invited about the same.

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that. I wanted the whole 1983 team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” Dev told Indian media.

India first lifted the covetous World Cup trophy under Dev’s leadership, when it was a 60-over a side format. Dev-led Indian unit had then stunned a star-studded West Indies unit in a low-scoring encounter.

India have maintained an unblemished record in the tournament, notably showcasing exceptional skills in the semifinals against New Zealand. Having won all ten matches played so far, securing an eleventh victory would grant them their third World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Australia, after an initial setback with two losses, rallied with eight consecutive wins. They are vying for their record-extending sixth title.