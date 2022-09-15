Kapil Sharma gets into trouble, here’s why

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma landed himself in trouble for breaching a contract.

An Indian news agency reported that Kapil Sharma had signed a contract according to which he was to attend six shows. He failed to appear in one of them for which he was paid.

Sai USA Inc has filed a lawsuit against Kapil Sharma. Amit Jaitly, who managed the tour, claimed that the celebrity did not get in touch with them before they filed a case.

“He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court,” he said.

The event’s manager further said the trial is still pending in a New York court, adding they will take legal action against him.

It is pertinent to mention that The Kapil Sharma Show is in its third season. However, it came under criticism for its lacklustre comedic tone and changes in cast.

The news of the departure of the original cast members left netizens baffled. Sunil Grover, who played Dr Gulati, allong with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar bid adieu too.

