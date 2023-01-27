‘Kapoor and Sons’ scene goes viral again

A scene from Bollywood film ‘Kapoor and Sons‘ starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is going viral these days as it aptly shows a dysfunctional family’s issues

The ‘Kapoor and Sons‘ scene showed Rahul Kapoor (Fawad Khan), Harsh Kapoor (Rajat Kapoor) and Sunita Kapoor (Ratna Pathak Shah) having a squabble over money as a plumber works in their bathroom. Arjun Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) enters the fray and ask them what happened.

the plumber sequence in kapoor and sons..’ab is bure waqt mein jo theek lage’pic.twitter.com/YgIAaeYCas https://t.co/CE6DVTevek — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) January 24, 2023

As the situation intensifies, Harsh argument with Sunita escalates while Rahul tells Arjun to stay out of because he won’t understand the seriousness of the issues. The brothers exchange heated and lose their cool.

The scene has millions of views and countless reactions on Twitter. Twitterati agreed that the writing was brilliant and the acting did justice. Netizens stated that their family members also tend to react the same way the dysfunctional family did in the movie.

Reminds me my home… — Murali (@aruls08) January 24, 2023

ofc the way this scene is blocked, shot, acted in and directed is superb, but the reason I keep coming back to it is how it escalates — the back and forth jabs, bringing up old mistakes..how cruel desi families can be to each other. it’s chilling — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) January 24, 2023

now i wanna watch this movie again for the 1000th time😭 — Rishabh Dowerah (@rdow_02) January 24, 2023

One of the best scenes in last few years in bollywood. This whole sequence is so well directed and enacted . — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) January 25, 2023

This scene is iconic. . . Raw, pure , unfiltered , toxi desi family fight😬😬😬 Hats off to all actors and Director👌👌 — Hafsa Akbar (@meHafsa_A) January 24, 2023

‘Kapoor and Sons‘ tells the brother Arjun and Rahul returning home to visit their grandfather Amarjeet Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor) amidst numerous family issues. The situation gets worse when Tia Malik (Alia Bhatt) enters the brothers’ lives.

The 2016 film was directed by Shakun Batra. Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta were the producers.

