Karachi: Unregistered private schools to be sealed, announces DG

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Private Schools Sindh, Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui on Thursday has announced action against unregistered schools in Karachi.

Siddiqui in his statement said as many as 8,000 private schools are registered in Karachi, while more than 6,000 are still not enrolled with the department.

He said teams have been constituted for the census of the private schools in Karachi and those found defying govt orders and unregistered would be sealed.

Separately, the Supreme Court (SC) in January barred cantonment boards from sealing private schools in their premises.

The SC bench took the plea against the closure of private schools in the countrywide cantonment boards.

The lawyer of the private schools informed the court that as many as 3.7 million children are enrolled in the 8,300 private schools located in the limits of the cantonment boards and closure of the schools would affect their education.

