12 heavy vehicles found unit for roads during crackdown in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police impounded 12 heavy vehicles during a crackdown following a series of accidents, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the vehicles were found to be unfit for the Karachi roads.

The impounded vehicles, transferred to the impound yard, were discovered to be expired, unfit, and in extremely poor condition.

Taking notice of the situation, the Secretary of the Sindh Transport Department penned letters to the excise secretaries of four regions — Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan — recommending the cancellation of registration for the impounded 12 unfit vehicles.

According to the letter, inspections were carried out by the Motor Vehicle Inspector, who examined a total of 70 vehicles.

The report concluded that 12 of the vehicles were in unfit and deteriorated condition. The letter further stated that these vehicles are unsuitable and dangerous for use on public roads.

Authorities have recommended that, under Section 35 of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965, the registration of these vehicles should be cancelled.

At least 11 dumpers and tankers were set on fire in violent protests in Karachi following a motorcyclist crushed by a heavy traffic in North Karachi.

As per details, following an accident involving a speeding dumper truck and a motorcyclist in Nagan Chowrangi area, at least 11 heavy vehicles, including trucks and dumpers, were set on fire across different areas of Karachi.