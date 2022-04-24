Karachi: 14-year-old girl ‘abducted, raped’ in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: A 14-year-old girl has allegedly been abducted and raped in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News quoted a police complaint on Sunday.

A police complaint was registered over an alleged abduction and rape incident that took place in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis. The incident reportedly took place on April 13 when a girl went missing after she left her home for a walk.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the missing girl was recovered from the parking area of the flat on April 14. The complainant stated in the FIR that a resident of the flat had allegedly abducted the girl and subjected her to rape.

READ: NIMRA KAZMI: ONE MORE GIRL GOES MISSING IN KARACHI AFTER DUA ZEHRA

Police took immediate action and launched an investigation after arresting the suspect.

Earlier in the day, a woman was allegedly raped by two men after being abducted from a rickshaw near Super Highway, a major thoroughfare leading to the entry and exit point of the city.

The police while detailing the incident said that the 40-year-old woman claimed that she embarked rickshaw while returning from a shopping centre when two people forcefully entered the vehicle and later abducted her. “They later sexually assaulted me,” the woman said in her statement to the police.

READ: GIRL’S RAPE DURING ROBBERY: KARACHI POLICE FORMS TEAM TO PROBE INCIDENT

Meanwhile, the lady MLOs at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital refused to conduct the medical examination with hospital sources claiming that one of them refused to come to the hospital citing illness while the other said that she had just left after completing her duty hours.

The police surgeon at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital also confirmed the excuses given by the two female MLOs.

The police further said that they are investigating the case from all angles and will soon arrest those nominated by the woman in the rape case to bring clarity to the matter.

Comments