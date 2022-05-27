Karachi: 17-year-old boy shot dead after quarrel over biking

KARACHI: A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by some youths after a quarrel over biking in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the 17- year-old boy – identified as Jazlan – was shot dead on the Super Highway in Karachi after a scuffle when the victim raised objections to the reckless biking of the suspects.

Sources have claimed that Jazlan along with his friend Shah Mir was travelling on Jinnah Avenue when they asked a teenager why he was riding his motorbike in such a dangerous way, resulting in an exchange of hot words between them.

Hasnain, who was riding a motorbike, immediately called his brothers after the exchange of words. When his brothers – Ahsan, Ehsan and Irfan – reached the spot, they opened fire on the victim’s car.

As a result, Jazlan and Shah Mir suffered bullet wounds. However, Jazlan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the city police have arrested an accused – Hasnain – in the murder case while his brothers are still on large. Police said that raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining accused.

Comments