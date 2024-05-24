RO report sought on rigging charges in PP-32

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a report from the Returning Officer of PP-32 Gujrat on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported

Former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approached the ECP against what he termed rigging in the by-election on PP-32 held on April 21.

In the plea, Pervaiz Elahi maintained that the election was ‘manipulated’ throughout the constituency. He told the ECP that, at eighteen polling places, the percentage of female voters was less than 10 percent and at some polling places, the figure was as high as 91 percent

Pervaiz Elahi’s counsel informed the ECP that 832 votes were cast by individuals who were either deceased or out of the country.

While fixing the next hearing for May 29, the ECP also issued notices to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Musa Elahi, the successful candidate.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the by-election held on April 21, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Musa Elahi was declared winner with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with 71,357 votes. PTI’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, backed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) could get 37,106 votes

Earlier on May 2, the Election Tribunal at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit original Forms 45 and 46 of all three National Assembly constituencies of the capital city

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the IHC, heard petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates including Aamir Mughal from NA-46, Shoaib Shaheen from NA-47, and Ali Bukhari from NA-48.

The candidates who suffered defeats in the February 8 General Elections took their respective cases to the Election Tribunal in the Islamabad High Court after their pleas were rejected by the ECP.

They maintained that the results of the February 8 elections were tampered with and manipulated.