Karachi: 3 Dead, 12 injured as massive fire engulfs Gul Plaza

KARACHI: A fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road on Saturday night, killing three people and injuring 12 others, ARY News reported.

According to an Edhi spokesperson, 14 individuals were rescued from the burning building and shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Unfortunately, three victims succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while the remaining others are currently receiving medical care. Meanwhile, hospital sources reported that five of the injured remain in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Amir, Faraz, and Asif. Rescue officials stated that they all died due to suffocation.

The rescue sources said that some people were injured owing to stampede while some from smoke. While efforts are underway to rescue the people trapped in the building.

The fire brigade officials said that the fire erupted at Mezzanine floor of the building has spread to the basement of the building while more water tankers have been called.

Chief Fire Officer

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan reported that the fire intensified rapidly, eventually enveloping the entire building. Currently, twelve fire engines and two snorkels are engaged in the operation to extinguish the flames.

The Chief Fire Officer highlighted significant challenges, noting a severe shortage of water.

Furthermore, additional fire brigade vehicles dispatched to assist the operation were delayed due to heavy traffic jams in the area.

He stated that if the vehicles were reached the site sooner, they would tried to stop spreading the fire.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has imposed emergency on NIPA and Safora Hydrants.

Police Operation with Rescue team

Police officials stated that Gul Plaza consists of four floors, housing more than 400 shops.A police contingent is conducting a joint operation with rescue teams, officials added.

They further noted that the crowd has been moved back, away from the building.