Karachi: 22 individuals arrested for aerial firing at Gadap farmhouse

KARACHI: Following an incident of aerial firing at a farmhouse located in Gadap area of Karachi, Sindh police raided the farmhouse and reportedly arrested all 22 individuals involved in the incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police raided the farmhouse after a woman from Akbar Nawazmari Goth sustained injuries from the aerial firing.

As per the police spokesperson, a total of 28 modern weapons were recovered from the scene, including six shotguns, four semi-automatic rifles, four sub-machine guns, and 14 pistols.

The authorities have demanded weapon licenses from the arrested individuals and found over 500 bullet shells, which will be sent for forensic examination.

The police have registered a case of aerial firing and attempted murder against the 22 arrested individuals.

The youths were reportedly firing in celebration during a ceremony at the farmhouse.