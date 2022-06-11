Karachi: 6-year-old girl shot dead by stray bullet

KARACHI: A six-year-old girl lost his life after being struck by a stray bullet while inside the home in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the firing incident took place at 7 am on the upper floor of a three-storey building in Quaidabad, where the 6-year-old girl – identified as Zainab – was killed.

A police spokesperson said that the bullet hit the victim in her eye. It proved fatal and claimed the girl’s life.

According to residents of the area, the firing did not carry out in the house. Meanwhile, the victim’s family claimed that a bullet was fired in the area which hit Zainab in her eye.

When the police reached the spot, the victim’s family member had washed the house, the officials said, adding that her father is a disabled person and worked in a factory. An investigation has been launched into incident.

