KARACHI: 60 cattle die after eating poisonous fodder

KARACHI: At least 60 cattle have been reported dead in Landhi’s Bhens Colony of Karachi after eating poisonous fodder, ARY News reported.

Over 300 cattle were affected by poisonous fodder, Dairy farmers told.

According to details, at least 60 cattle were reported dead after reportedly consuming poisonous fodder. The deaths have caused damage of Rs15 million to the dairy farmers, the President Dairy farmers and cattle association Shakir Gujjar told.

He added that the government has banned the use of ‘Bhoosi’ for cattle, the same ban should be applied in other provinces. Dairy farmers should be compensated for their loss.

Also Read: Karachi: Dairy farmers refuse to set milk price at Rs170 /litre

Earlier the Diary farmer had gotten into a clash with the Karachi Commissioner over the price of milk.

On October 24, the negotiations between Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) and Commissioner Karachi ended resultless as the dairy farmers refuse to set the milk price at Rs170/litre.

Milk was being sold at Rs180-200 in the metropolitan.

The last official rate list for milk was issued in December 2021, setting the milk price in the city at Rs120. Commissioner Karachi has offered the Dairy farmers to increase the official price to Rs170, however, the farmers have termed the per litre production cost as Rs200.

Comments