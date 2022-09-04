Karachi: 76 more dengue cases reported in the last 24 hours

Karachi: Health officials fear a probable dengue outbreak as 76 new dengue cases have been reported in the metropolitan, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Health Department, a total of 78 dengue cases have been reported in the province amid water from heavy floods and rainfall is stagnating throughout the province.

The Health Department added that 76 out of the total 78 cases have been reported in Karachi alone. In the last 24 hours, 27 cases were reported in the central district, 19 in the district south, 5 in Malir, 4 in Korangi, 19 in East District, and one each was reported in Kemari and West district.

According to the Heath Department data, a total of 2,643 dengue cases have been registered in Sindh in the current year. 2,280 cases were reported in Karachi alone, it shows.

