Karachi: 8-year-old toy seller ‘shot dead’ in Boat Basin

KARACHI: An eight years old, flood-victim, toy seller boy was ‘shot dead’ in a firing outside a restaurant in Karachi’s Boat Basin area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident occurred last night in the Boat Basin area of ​​Karachi, where an 8-year-old child named Muhammad Umar, who was selling toys, was killed by firing outside a restaurant.

Police say that the deceased was stopped from begging by the security guard of the pizza shop, when he did not stop, the guard opened fire and escaped by throwing the body behind the private hospital.

On the other hand, the mother of the deceased child said that her son was not a beggar but he used to earn bread and butter for the family by selling toys.

The father of the deceased boy, who drives a rickshaw to support his family, said his son was killed and the body was thrown in the garbage. “We want justice in the case,” he added.

