AC Gulshan-e-Iqbal suspended over corruption, failure to control food prices

Karachi commissioner on Wednesday suspended Assistant Commissioner Gulshan-e-Iqbal Abdul Rahim Sheikh for failing to regulate food prices, ARY News reported.

The move follows an anti-corruption drive initiated by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi.

According to details, Abdul Rahim Sheikh has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

His suspension was due to negligence and alleged involvement in corruption.

Prior to his suspension, Commissioner Karachi issued a show-cause notice, highlighting his failure to control food prices in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal subdivision.

It is worth noting that Commissioner Karachi had issued strict directives to take action against profiteering, emphasizing the need for price control measures.

Earlier, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the arrangements of the measures to curb profiteering and ensure the availability of essential food commodities at prices fixed by the city administration.

The meeting decided to continue the campaign against profiteering, with each magistrate required to spend at least one hour in two markets or bazaars in their subdivision every week, ensuring that commodities are sold at official prices.

The meeting decided that all magistrates deputed to check the officials prices will monitor the official prices.

They were asked to check the prices in each market for at least an hour, twice a week.