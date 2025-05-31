Toddler crushed to death by bus in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred in Karachi’s Orangi Town where a speeding passenger bus crushed a two-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

The deceased toddler girl was identified as Iman who died on the spot. According to the police, the incident was reported from Orangi Town No. 10 and the bus driver and conductor managed to escape.

The body of the toddler was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital following the accident for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that the incident occurred on the busy Mangal Bazaar road, where Iman, a resident of a nearby house, had wandered onto the street while playing.

The bus is in police custody as attempts are on to find and arrest the driver and conductor who fled the scene.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that five motorcyclists killed by reckless drivers in various fatal accidents in different areas of Karachi within a span of 24 hours.

A speedy double cabin vehicle crushed a delivery boy, Murtaza, to death in a reckless driving incident at Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence area of Karachi in the night.

“Car driver Usman Shah Rashdi has been arrested and detained in lockup,” DIG South district Asad Raza said. “Motorcyclist was a rider of an online food delivery company,” police official said.

“Driver of the car Usman Shah Rashdi has been grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi,” police said.

In another fatal incidents a car hit a motorbike rider near Baldia-2 area killing him on the spot.

In Qayyum Abad locality of the city another reckless driving incident a car hit and killed a motorcyclist at Jam Sadiq Bridge.

A high-speed car hit a motorbike at Karsaz on Shara-e-Faisal killing the rider on the spot while injuring a woman with him.

A motorcyclist killed and another injured in the fifth fatal accident in the night caused by reckless driving occurred near Teen Talwar Chowrangi of the city. The car driver was arrested.