Karachi: Acid attack on policewoman, brother in Sohrab Goth

Karachi: A policewoman and her brother were victims of an acid attack on Friday outside a police station in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, unknown people threw acid at the policeman and her brother outside the Sohrab Goth police station.

One of the victims and the policewoman’s brother said that he was dropping his sister outside the police station when the two attackers, wearing helmets and riding a bike without a number plate, threw acid at us

The policewoman was badly burnt by the acid, 6% of her body including parts of her eyes have been burnt by the acid, her brother claims.

The attackers snatched her purse and then threw acid at us, he added. Both the victims were immediately rushed to the civil hospital burns road.

Earlier in October 2021, an unknown assailant(s) had thrown acid on a transgender in the Bilal Colony area of Korangi District whose 60 per cent of the body has suffered burns.

The victim, named Ghulam Mustafa aka Saima, was in a critical health condition and under treatment at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital.

