Karachi administrator reviews progress on Malir Expressway project

KARACHI: City Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited the site of the Malir Expressway project to review progress on ongoing construction work, ARY News reported.

The Karachi administrator inspected the route from Korangi to Quaidabad.

“Very happy to have visited the site where Malir Expressway is being constructed. Route from Korangi (near Imtiaz Supermarket) till Quaidabad has been made which is now being levelled/compacted.”

Murtaza Wahab also travelled on under construction route from Korangi to Quaidabad and added that it took him only 30 minutes to reach Quaidabad from Korangi, the starting point of the Malir Expressway.

“On this kacha/temporary road it took me 30 minutes to reach Quaidabad,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The project

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto had laid the foundation stone of the expressway project on December 24.

The Malir Expressway will be built as an access-controlled 38.5 kilometres-long high speed toll expressway to connect the city to M-9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad.

The six-lane highway project having cost of Rs 27.58 billion will be completed in 30 months’ time. The project will have six interchanges.

