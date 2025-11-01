Karachi’s vacated Afghan camp turns into hotbed of thefts

KARACHI: The abandoned Afghan Camp near Gulshan-e-Maymar has reportedly become a hub for theft and criminal activity following the departure of thousands of Afghan refugees who returned to Afghanistan under Pakistan’s campaign to expel illegal foreigners.

According to local residents, groups of thieves have been operating in the vacated settlement under the alleged patronage of police officials.

Residents said they recently caught a group of thieves red-handed while they were stealing valuables — including brass, copper, and iron rods — from abandoned houses and loading them into a vehicle. The suspects were handed over to the police, but were allegedly released from custody shortly after being locked up.

They alleged that the gang of thieves belonged to a special party associated with the in-charge of the Afghan Camp police check post.

Police stated that the suspects were released because no complainant came forward to register a case against them. Officials added that the recovered stolen goods are still in police custody.

Karachi Police have launched an operation to demolish hundreds of houses in the Afghan Camp to prevent illegal occupation.

However, locals claimed that during the day, anti-encroachment operations are carried out in the area, but at night, thefts take place unchecked.

Earlier, ARY News reported that after the evacuation of the Afghan camp, land mafia groups have reportedly become active in Karachi, attempting to illegally occupy portions of the vacated land, according to a report submitted by DIG West Irfan Baloch to the Additional Inspector General (IG) Karachi.

According to reports, the Afghan Camp, commonly known as MDA Land, falls under the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station in District West Karachi, the DIG stated in his report. He said the area comprises 3,117 residential units, including 200 to 250 houses owned by Pakistani families.

DIG Baloch revealed that before the repatriation process began, around 15,680 Afghan nationals were living in the camp. So far, 14,296 Afghan residents have returned to Afghanistan, while 1,384 Afghans still remain in the area and are being sent back in phases.

He warned that after the camp was vacated, land mafia and criminal elements in Karachi had started attempts to illegally occupy and encroach upon the property.