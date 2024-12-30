AIG Karachi issues warning to people over aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

The police will register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year’s Eve, AIG Odho warned Karachiites.

Odho observed that last year, 31 individuals were injured due to aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi for which several people were booked.

AIG Karachi urged citizens to report any such incidents to the police as they are ready to assist if any issues arise.

He also advised people to refrain from aerial firing and celebrate the New Year in a peaceful and responsible manner.

Read more: Kamran Tessori announces grand fireworks at Governor House on New Year’s eve

Last week, Karachi city administration imposed section 144 in the metropolis for two days to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Zone Karachi.

The restrictions included a ban on carrying, displaying and brandishing weapons as well as aerial firing and the use of firecrackers.

The section 144 would remain enforced on December 31 (Tuesday) and January 1 (Wednesday). The notification said that strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, a protest and sit-in on a major road in Karachi caused massive traffic jams in various areas on Thursday, resulting in severe hardship for commuters.