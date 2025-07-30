Karachi airport attack: SHC hears bail plea of accused facilitator

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday heard the bail application of accused Gul Nisa, arrested in connection with a suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals near Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the prosecution submitted the final charge sheet and forensic report to the court.

The court directed that copies of the report and charge sheet be provided to the defence counsel.

The case, which involves serious allegations of facilitation in a terrorist act, has seen both Gul Nisa and a co-accused, Javed, taken into custody by Karachi police.

According to police, the suspects are accused of aiding the suicide bomber who targeted Chinese citizens near Karachi airport in October 2024.

The incident raised significant concerns about the security of foreign nationals in Karachi, especially those linked to development projects.

The Additional Prosecutor General informed the court that both the final charge sheet and the forensic report had already been submitted to the relevant trial court in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court adjourned further proceedings on the bail plea until 7 August.

The defence counsel for the female suspect, arrested on charges of facilitating the attackers, has requested the court to direct authorities to provide call data records and CCTV footage, including video showing the suspect’s entry via Hub route.

Responding to the plea, the Karachi court issued notices to the prosecution and investigating officer, asking both parties to submit replies by 2 August.

The court has also reserved its decision on the request for video footage, with a ruling expected at the next hearing.

Also Read: Karachi airport attack: CTD submits challan in court

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) submitted the final challan in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with the Karachi airport suicide attack case.

On October 6, last year, two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took near Karachi airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

According to challan submitted in the court, the masterminds of the attack, Commander Bashir Baloch alias Bashir Zaib and Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Gul, has been declared absconders.

The challan states that the suicide attack resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and one local citizen, while six others, including a woman, sustained injuries.

Two accused, Javed and a woman named Gul Nisa, were taken into custody. Shah Fahad, who carried out the suicide bombing, was allegedly radicalized by Bashir Zaib and Rehman Gul.