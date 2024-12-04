Karachi Airport blast: Shocking details emerge about prime suspects

KARACHI: In a major breakthrough in the Karachi Airport blast case, shocking details have emerged about the prime suspects, ARY News reported citing sources.

Two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took place, last month, close to the Jinnah International Airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

According to sources, the attackers prepared for the attack in the PIB Colony area of Karachi. The terrorists posed as students and rented a flat in the old vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi).

Sources revealed that the flat was discovered and sealed by the authorities, whereas explosive materials, clothes, hair and other items have been collected for DNA testing.

The prime facilitator had been living in the flat for 10 months, and the rented flat cost him Rs 12,000 per month however the attackers received funding from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) every month, sources revealed.

Sources further said that the BLA had also provided the explosives, which were brought directly from Balochistan whereas the circuit and ignition system for the blast were available in Karachi.

The authorities are currently investigating the arrested terrorists to unveil further details.

Earlier, Karachi authorities filed another case related to the recent Karachi airport explosion, which targetted Chinese engineers.

The second case was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

In a separate development, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar lauded the swift action of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police in tracing the suspects and facilitators in the attack on Chinese nationals.

He said Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account of a person named Saeed through a bank employee named Bilal to buy the vehicle in Karachi for the attack.

The car was brought from a showroom in Karachi and was possibly moved to Balochistan or any other area away from Karachi for explosives.

Read more: JIT formed to probe Karachi airport blast suspects

The same vehicle along with explosives (white chemical) weighing 30 to 40 kg was shifted back to Karachi for attack along with a woman named Gul-e-Nisa to avoid checking, the minister said.

The minister said Javed on a telephone call informed the attacker about departure of Chinese nationals from Karachi airport.

The suicide attacker was identified through his fingerprint as Fahad Shah aka Aftab.

Lanjar said four people have been arrested so far and hunt for their accomplice named Danish is underway.

He also announced a reward of Rs5 0mln for the team which busted the terrorist network to recommend it for Pakistan Police medal.