Karachi airport blast: Suicide bomber ‘identified’

The authorities have identified the suicide bomber behind the recent blast near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting well-formed sources.

According to investigators, the attacker was identified with the help of two of his fingers found at the site of the explosion that killed three people, including two Chinese nationals.

The NADRA record confirmed Shah Fahad was the suicide bomber that targeted the Chinese engineer’s convoy near Karachi airport.

Further inquiries revealed that Fahad, along with two accomplices, arrived in Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked into a hotel at 7:49 p.m. in the city’s Preedy area.

Authorities also confirmed that Fahad returned to Karachi on October 4, 2024, and made a biometric entry at another hotel at 10:47 a.m. On the day of the blast, Fahad checked out of the hotel at 12 noon.

The suspect’s repeated stays in two hotels in the same area provided key leads, and the investigation continues to track his movements and uncover further details about his network.

Sources claimed that the authorities has geo-fenced three kilometer radius surrounding the incident site, while, several people were taken into custody on suspicion of being in contact with the terrorists.