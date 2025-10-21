Karachi airport faces shortage of porters

KARACHI: A severe shortage of porters has been reported at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, creating serious inconvenience for passengers arriving from abroad.

According to reports, elderly passengers were seen carrying their own luggage due to the unavailability of porters at the international arrivals terminal.

Passengers complained of long waits and lack of assistance, urging airport authorities to address the issue immediately to ensure smooth handling of incoming travelers.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan to Canada, effective from September 13 to 27, 2025, due to required maintenance of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft.

PIA officially declared regarding flight suspension in a recent announcement.