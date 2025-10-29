Karachi Airport: Private Airline Boards Extra Passengers, PAA Launches Probe

An unusual act by the management of a private airline has surprised everyone at Karachi Airport, raising questions of criminal negligence or unusual favour.

The private airline allowed more passengers, reportedly its employees, on board than the aircraft’s seating capacity.

The flight PA 206, which was operated by a private carrier and bound for Islamabad, allowed two additional passengers on board beyond the approved limit.

The pilot came to know of the presence of additional passengers in the aircraft during the taxi, upon which the captain brought the aircraft back immediately to the boarding bridge.

The pilot removed the two extra passengers before the flight was cleared for departure.

Due to the unusual incident, the flight, originally scheduled to depart at 5 p.m., was delayed, leaving over 170 passengers waiting in discomfort at Karachi Airport.

Airport authorities have confirmed the incident, stating that both additional passengers were employees of the same airline.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched an official investigation into the matter.