Karachi airport runway closure announced — Here’s the schedule

KARACHI: One of the main runways at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport will remain closed for three hours daily over the next 20 days to facilitate the construction of a new taxiway, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Tuesday.

As per the NOTAM, Runway 7R/25L at Karachi airport will remain closed from November 5 to November 24, between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM each day. The temporary closure is part of an ongoing project aimed at improving airside infrastructure and ensuring smoother aircraft movement at Pakistan’s busiest airport.

However, the NOTAM clarified that during the closure period, the runway at Karachi airport will still be made available in case of VVIP flights or emergency landings.

Officials added that operations on other runways will continue as normal, and no major flight disruptions are expected during the maintenance schedule.

Earlier, a severe shortage of porters was reported at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, creating serious inconvenience for passengers arriving from abroad.

According to reports, elderly passengers were seen carrying their own luggage due to the unavailability of porters at the international arrivals terminal.

Passengers complained of long waits and lack of assistance, urging airport authorities to address the issue immediately to ensure smooth handling of incoming travelers.

Similarly, the parking area of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Ispahani Hangar at Karachi airport was sealed.

According to details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft engineers and staff were barred from entering the hangar premises.

The parking zone was sealed jointly by Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and the airline’s security teams.

Sources added that the Society of Aircraft Engineers’ office is also located within the Ispahani Hangar parking area.

The PAA had issued a notice a week earlier instructing the Society of Aircraft Engineers to vacate the office.