Karachi airport main runway update

The PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete) phase of the main runway at Jinnah International Airport has been completed ahead of schedule, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The authority stated that the PQC construction work was successfully completed within just seven months. All components of the airfield lighting system have been received, and installation is currently underway.

In addition, work on installing the runway’s centerline and taxiway markings is in progress, along with other associated development tasks, the PAA confirmed.

Read more: Karachi airport carries runway upgradation

On January 30 it was reported that runway upgradation work to ensure landing huge planes at Karachi international airport was underway at full pace.

According to the Karachi airport administration, the new runway was being constructed at the Karachi airport after dismantling the old one.

The upgrade work of 7-L runway was expected to completed by the end of this year, the authorities said.

The completion of development work will enable 600 seater airbus and 380 passenger planes to land at the Karachi airport.

