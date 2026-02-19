Karachi airport upgrades central runway to handle Airbus 380

KARACHI: The central runway at Jinnah International Airport Karachi has been fully upgraded and is now ready to accommodate the world’s largest aircraft, including the Airbus A380.

The upgrade of Runway 25R was completed within the 18-month deadline. Following the completion of Runway 07L/25R, the runway classification has also been upgraded.

The central runway is now equipped to handle wide-body aircraft, enhancing the airport’s capacity and operational efficiency for large international flights.

In addition to overflight and landing-related charges, PAA collects airport charges from departing passengers—both domestic and international—at the rate of PKR 600 for domestic and PKR 4,600 for international departures.

These charges form a vital part of PAA’s revenue stream and are reinvested into enhancing airport infrastructure, passenger services, and operational efficiency.

The funds are utilized for terminal improvements, expansion of facilities, modernization of equipment, and ensuring a safe, comfortable, and seamless passenger experience at all airports under PAA’s management.

Landing charges are determined according to the aircraft’s MTOW, while parking charges are applied on a per-ton, per-hour basis, with the first two hours being free for both domestic and international aircraft. There are no separate takeoff or double-charge provisions.