Karachi among 10 worst cities to live in

In the latest ranking, Karachi has been named among the least liveable cities in the world by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

According to details, the port city has been ranked 168 amongst 173 cities on the annual Global Liveability Index 2022 of the Economist Group. Karachi – with an index score of 37.5 – primarily suffered due to poor stability and healthcare.

Karachi’s healthcare score was 33.3, which was better than that of Dhaka (29.2) and even Douala, Cameroon, both cities which sat several ranks above Karachi.

It also scored 35.2 for culture and environment above Tripoli but far less than the 40.5 of Dhaka or even 44.9 of Lagos. For education, Karachi had a score of 66.7, far above Dhaka (41.7) and even Tehran (50) – both cities which were ranked far higher than Karachi.

Meanwhile, the top 10 positions were largely dominated by cities in Western European and North American economies. Vienna, Austria, returned to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2019.

Canada had three cities listed in the top 10 with Calgary the highest-ranked followed by Vancouver and Toronto. Switzerland was the only other country to see multiple cities included in the top 10 ranking with Zurich and Geneva both included.

Osaka and Melbourne managed to break into the top 10, securing ninth and tenth place respectively.

Comments