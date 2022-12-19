Karachi: Angry mob lynches suspected dacoit sitting in police van

KARACHI: A ‘dacoit’ was tortured to death by an angry mob in Karachi despite the suspect sitting inside the police van while his accomplice also got seriously wounded, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place in Korangi where two suspected dacoits opened fire at a citizen for resisting robbery. The citizens managed to capture both dacoits and subjected them to torture. One of the dacoits was tortured to death while his accomplice got injured.

According to police, the armed dacoits were looting citizens near Korangi 1.5 Number area. Upon facing resistance, the dacoits opened fire at a citizen namely Faizan who sustained serious injuries. The citizen was shifted to a private hospital in Korangi in critical condition.

After the firing incident, the locals surrounded the dacoits and captured them. The dacoits were subjected to torture before a police team rushed to the scene.

The police officials tried to shift the arrested dacoits to the police station but the angry mob stormed the vehicle and lynched the dacoit inside the police van.

Korangi police said that they also recovered arms from the possession of the killed dacoit who was identified as Irfan and his injured accomplice was identified as Rashid.

Cash van heist foiled

In another incident today, Korangi Industrial Area police foiled a private cash van heist bid on Monday following a timely action against the robbers before they could manage to flee with the money.

Police said that a private cash van heist bid was foiled today and three accused were arrested besides the recovery of Rs500,000 cash and arms.

The incident took place at Korangi’s Causeway when a cash van from a private factory started moving from Jodia Bazaar. According to the van driver, four suspects on two motorcycles started chasing the van at Korangi Causeway.

The suspected robbers were surrounded by the police team. The police officials arrested two accused and the van driver along with arms. Two accomplices of the suspects fled from the scene with their share of money and will be arrested soon, police added.

