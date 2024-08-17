Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in Karachi

KARACHI: An incident involving indecent behavior towards a woman by a motorcyclist has been reported in Karachi, with CCTV footage of the incident being surfaced online, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The harassment incident – which occurred in North Karachi’s Muslim Town on the morning of August 12 – was captured on a CCTV installed on the roadside.

The footage shows a woman walking through a street when a man on motor bike, with a child on front, approached her and then sped off after an inappropriate action.

The disturbing incident has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of harassment on the streets of Karachi.

Following the release of the video, New Karachi police have launched a search for the accused.

However, police have stated that neither the victim nor any other individual has officially reported the incident.

Authorities are now gathering additional CCTV evidence from the area to aid in the investigation.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: