web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Another injured of Noshki tanker explosion dies in Karachi hospital

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Another injured of the oil tanker explosion in Baluchistan’s Noshki, succumbed to his injuries and died in Karachi hospital on Sunday citing sources, ARY News reported.

Officials said that eight injured of the Noshki oil tanker blast have succumbed to their injuries in last 24 hours in different hospitals.

Rescue officials in Karachi said that 24 seriously injured people were airlifted to the city by the Baluchistan government, eight of them succumbed to their injuries in city’s hospitals.

Dead bodies of five deceased, identified as Salman, Wazir Ahmed, Abdul Basit, Dur Muhammad and Mustafa, were shifted to Sohrab Goth mortuary on Saturday.

According to reports, at least 40 people were injured when an oil tanker exploded after catching fire in Balochistan’s Noshki district on last Monday.

A huge blaze broke out after the fuel tank of the oil tanker exploded in Noshki town after catching fire.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.