Another injured of Noshki tanker explosion dies in Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Another injured of the oil tanker explosion in Baluchistan’s Noshki, succumbed to his injuries and died in Karachi hospital on Sunday citing sources, ARY News reported.

Officials said that eight injured of the Noshki oil tanker blast have succumbed to their injuries in last 24 hours in different hospitals.

Rescue officials in Karachi said that 24 seriously injured people were airlifted to the city by the Baluchistan government, eight of them succumbed to their injuries in city’s hospitals.

Dead bodies of five deceased, identified as Salman, Wazir Ahmed, Abdul Basit, Dur Muhammad and Mustafa, were shifted to Sohrab Goth mortuary on Saturday.

According to reports, at least 40 people were injured when an oil tanker exploded after catching fire in Balochistan’s Noshki district on last Monday.

A huge blaze broke out after the fuel tank of the oil tanker exploded in Noshki town after catching fire.