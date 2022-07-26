Karachi: Another route of Peoples Bus Service launched

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department on Tuesday announced the launch of another route of the Peoples Inter-District Bus Service in Karachi.

The 38-kilometre route No. 5 starts from 5 Star Chowrangi via KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah Ground, Liaquatabad No. 10, Essa Nagri, Civic center, National stadium, karsaaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Rd, KPT Int and ends at Shaan Chowrangi.

“Peoples Bus Service to be operational on another route from 5 Star Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Eid Gah Ground, Liaquatabad 10 Number, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange up to Shan Chowrangi tomorrow,” the announcement read.

Earlier, On the demand of citizens, the Sindh transport department had decided to expand the routes of the People’s Intra-District Bus Service in Karachi.

The People’s Bus Service was announced to start its services on Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadeed routes.

The bus service is currently operation o route 1, 2 and 9.

All Karachi Routes

Route No 2

The CM was told that Route No. 2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) is 30km long, with 38 buses operating on it. The route starts from North Karachi Powerhouse via Nagan Chowrangi, Rashid Minhas Road, Drigh Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi-5, 12000 Road Korangi Crossing.

Route No 3

The CM was told that Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) is a 38km route, on which 38 buses will be made operational on July 22.

The route covers Powerhouse, Ajmer Nagri, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, Nazimabad Eidgah, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Civic Centre, Karsaz, Sharea Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Qayyumabad, 8000 Road, Shan Chowrangi and Nasir Jump.

Route No 6

Route-6 (Orangi Town to Singer Chowrangi) would also be operationalised on July 22, said Sharjeel Memon and added that in Orangi, start of the route, a portion of the road has developed crates during the recent heavy rains and was being repaired.

Moreover, the 23km long Route No. 4 (North Karachi to West Wharf), the 28km long Route No. 5 (Surjani to Masroor Base), the 29km long Route No. 7 (Baldia to Mosamiat) and the 29km long Route No. 11 (Mosamiat to Dolmen Mall) require reconstruction of different portions of roads to make the bus service operational on them.

