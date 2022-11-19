Karachi: Another senior NAB prosecutor resigns

KARACHI: Another senior National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi prosecutor resigned from his post on Saturday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to details, the NAB prosecutors RD Kalhoru was reportedly under severe emotional stress over taking back a high-profile case.

The senior prosecutor of the anti-graft body has tendered his resignation to the NAB chairman.

Kalhoru was working as a prosecutor in National Accountability Bureau Karachi since 2010.

It is pertinent to mention here that in last month (October) two senior prosecutors of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi resigned from their posts

The prosecutors – who had been serving the anti-graft body for four years – have tendered their resignations to the NAB headquarters. Meanwhile, Riaz Alam’s resignation was accepted.

Riaz Alam and Shahbaz Sahotra were serving as NAB prosecutors in cases against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Sharjeel Memom, Agha Siraj Durrani, Dr Asim Hussain and others.

