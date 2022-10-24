Karachi: Anti-polio drive stopped in some UCs after HWs protest

KARACHI: Anti-polio drive halted amid health workers’ protest in several Union councils (UCs) of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Sindh government has kicked off a week-long anti-polio drive in 21 districts of Sindh to inoculate more than 6.5 million children under five years in the province.

The drive was announced by the Sindh government after a poliovirus was reported in Malir Goth.

The week-long anti-polio drive couldn’t begin in several UCs of the metropolis amid the health workers and paramedic staff protest across Sindh for the provision of their health risk allowance. OPD and routine services were suspended in government hospitals across Sindh.

Earlier, the Sindh government had decided to launch a week-long anti-polio campaign to inoculate over 6.5 million children under five from October 24.

The decision was taken by the provincial task force on the anti-polio drive meeting chaired by Health Minister Azra Pechuho and was also attended by divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, World Health Organization (WHO) representatives, and others.

