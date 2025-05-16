SEVERAL AREAS GAIN LOADSHED EXEMPTION AS KE’S CRACK DOWN ON POWER THEFT BEARS FRUIT

KARACHI, MAY 16, 2025: Timely bill payments on part of the customers and K-Electric’s continued efforts to reduce electricity theft have resulted in a number of areas in Karachi gaining the status of load-shed exempt, the company stated on Friday.

These areas include: Nusrat Bhutto Morh, Manghopir Road, Halari Memon Society, Musalmanan-e-Punjab Society, Kathiawar Society Scheme-33, Saima Villas Super Highway, Chappal Up Town, Nadeem Avenue, VIP View, Ali Residency, Al-Ghafoor Atrium Tower, Saba Imperial, and North Karachi sectors including 5-C3, 5-C4, and 11-A. Further areas have also been able to move into the category of lower loadshedding by 4 hours including Manu Mirani Goth, Shah Latif Town to Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Manghopir, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Alize Garden, Gulistan-e-Ahmed, Bagh-e-Hassan Colony, Qasimabad, Qasba, Islamia, MPR Colony, Siddiq-e-Abker Mohallah, and Iqbal Goth.

The development comes after KE’s latest review in which it announced the revised loadshed schedule in place from month/year. The last review was conducted in December 2024. The company reaffirmed that 70% of its network of 2,100-plus feeders remains exempt from any loadshedding, while the remaining 30% area remains on loadshed between 6 to 10 hours with respect to the ratio of electricity theft and unpaid electricity dues from respective areas. The updated loadshed schedule is already available on KE’s website. Customers can also stay informed through the KE Live App and KE’s WhatsApp service.

The company also highlighted that areas such as Ajmair Garden Gulshan-e-Maymar, Callachi Society Block 10-A Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ghaziabad, Muhajir Chowk & Gulshan-e-Behar, Orangi sectors 11½ and 16-B, and Korangi Sectors 48-D & 48-B which became load shed exempt in the last review (winter season) have maintained their exemption status after the beginning of summer.

K-Electric spokesperson said, “KE is committed to providing reliable and smooth supply of electricity to its customers. The improvement shown by various communities affirms the importance of timely bill payment, and collaboration to reduce line losses. Along with KE, achieving this milestone is a success for residents, area representatives as well as elected officials who supported the company in curbing the challenge of electricity theft.”

“KE has been conducting citywide drives to remove illegal connections involved in power theft and compromising the integrity of its network. In just four months of calendar year 2025, the company conducted 13,416 drives that resulted in the removal of over 171,000 kilogrammes of illegal connections. In addition, the company has organized 180 facilitation camps during the four-month period to support customers seeking to settle their outstanding dues and become regular on their payments,” further added the KE spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the company also highlighted some areas that have seen an increase in theft and non-payment unfortunately despite a regular engagement from the company with customers and area representatives. These include Saadat Colony, Shah Faisal Colony # 5, PIB, Nafeesabad & Iqbal Colony, Aminabad Society, Martin Quarter, Teen Hatti, Block-B & F North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar Block-3, 4, 5, 10 & 11, and Korangi Sectors # 50-B, 50-C, 51-A, D, K, L, M and N.

Similarly, Hakeem Villas Main Jinnah Avenue Malir Cantt, Raees Amrohi, Yaqoobabad and Sadiqabad Colony, Frere, Burns and Aram Bagh Road, Pakistan Chowk, Artillery Ground, Junejo Town, Manzoor and Rehman Colony, and parts of North Nazimabad will now experience six-hours of loadshedding. These areas will be closely monitored until the next review.

K-Electric says it conducts a thorough, data-driven quarterly review of its network to ensure transparency and accuracy. The company also pledges its support to community representatives and elected officials willing to work with the utility to address challenges on the way to a reliable electricity supply.