Karachi areas receive drizzling amid rain forecast for city

KARACHI: The weather turned pleasant after drizzling in various areas of the metropolis as Gulshan Maymar, Ahsan Abad, Super Highway and outskirts of the city received drizzle with occasional gaps.

The Met Office yesterday forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Monday (today) and Tuesday under the influence of a weather system.

The rainy weather system could also bring strong winds to the city.

A westerly wave reported entering in Baluchistan from Iran last night predicted to influence weather conditions in Sindh and bring light to moderate rainfall in the region on April 06 and 07.

The PMD said that light to moderate rain is also expected in other districts including Jamshoro, Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal.

The Met Office earlier predicted more rain-windstorm with thunderstorm as another western disturbance approaching western parts of Baluchistan on April 5 evening and likely to persist in upper parts till April 9 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorm (with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Balochistan’s Chagai, Dalbandin, Kharan, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Mastung, Sibbi, Kohlu, Naseerabad and Loralai districts until April 7 with occasional gaps. While in Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran districts, Makran Coast (Gawadar, Pasni, Ormara) and Lasbella on April 6.