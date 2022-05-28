Karachi: Armed clash in Memon Goth leaves four dead, scores injured

KARACHI: At least four persons were killed and eight wounded in a fierce armed clash between two groups in Memon Goth neighbourhood in Karachi’s Malir district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Two groups resorted to heavy firing at each other in Karachi’s Memon Goth, leaving four persons dead and eight wounded.

Police said that there was a dispute between the two groups over robbery incidents in the area which led to an armed clash. Police said that two groups exchanged heavy fire.

READ: SHIKARPUR: NINE KILLED IN ARMED CLASH OVER OLD ENMITY

Police teams started identifying the responsible persons and search operation to arrest the culprits.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur told the media that contingents of police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

SSP Irfan Bahadur said that more than 15 suspects were arrested along with heavy weaponry while the area was cordoned off by the police officials. The officials have started collecting evidence from the crime scene, he added.

Comments