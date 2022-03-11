Karachi: Attack over Police Mobile in FB Area could be an attempted robbery

Karachi: The attack over a Police Mobile in the Federal B Area of Karachi a few days ago could turn out to be an attempted robbery, ARY News reported.

According to details, an initial investigation has revealed that the attack over the Police might have been an attempted robbery as the Police Mobile was being used to transfer a hefty amount from a private company.

A few days back, six armed men on three bikes had opened fire over a Police vehicle in the Federal B Industrial Area of Karachi.

Policeman Amir Shahnawaz was critically injured in the firing on a police mobile in Block-22 of Federal B Area. Two citizens, Kamran Shah and Nasir Shah were also injured in the crossfire.

The CCTV footage of the incident shared by the Police shows six suspects riding three motorcycles blocking the road and opening fire on the police mobile with pistols.

The footage further showed three of the six attackers wearing helmets. While one of them is wearing a black suit, holding a pistol in one hand and a bag in the other hand can also be seen firing.

But initial investigations have revealed that the attack might have been an attempted robbery.

ARY News has also recovered the exclusive CCTV footage of the alleged robbery.

