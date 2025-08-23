web analytics
Saturday, August 23, 2025
AVLC officials accused of robbery, short-term abduction of Karachi’s elderly citizen

By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: Serious allegations have emerged against the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) personnel in Karachi for their alleged involvement in a robbery and the short-term abduction of an elderly citizen, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Karachi’s Lines Area, where a young man named Bilawal accused AVLC officials of raiding his family-owned general store on the night of August 19.

He claimed that two CIA mobile vans arrived at the shop and harassed his father, Noor Ahmed, before breaking into the second section of the store.

The suspects reportedly took away Rs 1.09 million in cash from inside the store and removed security cameras to eliminate evidence.

After the alleged robbery, the AVLC officials allegedly forced Noor Ahmed into a police mobile and took him away, Bilawal stated.

The family searched across Karachi for two to three days with no information about Noor Ahmed’s whereabouts.

Later, the elderly man was returned on the third night at Ajmer Nagri Police Station in Karachi.

Bilawal further alleged that when he demanded the return of the stolen money, the officials verbally abused him and only handed back the shop documents, not the cash.

Sources said the raid was carried out by the AVLC Ajmer Nagri team, led by DSP Muhammad Khan of New Karachi.

The team reportedly included constables Ghazi, Sarfaraz, Bilal, Aamir, and Shakeel, along with Shahzad alias Shah Ji, and a private individual named Jahangir.

The Karachi police sources revealed that four members of the team were in uniform while eight to ten others were in plain clothes.

Noor Ahmed was allegedly kept on the first floor of the AVLC police station in Karachi during the illegal detention.

Following ARY News’ report, SSP Amjad Sheikh took strict notice of the matter and directed the DSP Admin to conduct an immediate inquiry to uncover the facts.

The Karachi police spokesperson confirmed that strict legal action will be taken after the investigation.

 

