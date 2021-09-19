Karachi awaits another rain spell starting Sep. 23

KARACHI: Another wet spell of the concluding monsoon season is likely to make a stop in the port city starting September 23 with moderate to lashing showers expected, ARY News reported Sunday quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The new spell is likely to stay for three days, i.e. Sep 23-25, and to rain with thunder and lightning, the PMD said today.

Some of the Karachi areas may receive pouring rainfall, the Met Office said in its weather forecast today.

Lahore towns receive heavy rains amid monsoon spell

Separately today from Punjab, the large parts of Lahore receive heavy rains sporadically on Sunday in the monsoon season.

Areas including Cavalry Ground, Gulberg, Ichhra and Muslim Town including others reported lashing rains during the first half of the day.

For the rains continuing in the monsoon season across Punjab, several areas of the country received intermittent heavy and light rainfall yesterday including the capital city.

Islamabad, other areas receive intermittent rainfall

Islamabad, Murree, Azad Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dopatta and other areas received rainfall turning the weather pleasant in the region.

Punjab’s Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal districts could likely to receive rainfall, weather officials said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in southeastern Sindh, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, and Kashmir.