Karachi: Man disappears after fight with landlord over electricity bill

Karachi- August 7, 2025: Ayaz, a man missing from Karachi since the 9th of Muharram (July 5), remains untraced, prompting his family to seek assistance at the ARY News office.

In an interview with ARY News, Ayaz’s wife revealed that her husband had a dispute with their landlord over an inflated electricity bill, after which he went missing. She stated that she approached the police station to pursue legal action and filed complaints but alleged that the police assaulted her and her brother-in-law. She further claimed that they were forced to sign documents under duress, with the police asserting that her husband willfully left after a quarrel.

To read this news in Urdu- Click Here

Ayaz’s wife also reported receiving threats to herself and her family, noting that the landlord, described as an influential figure, was present at the police station during her visits. She alleged that a female police officer threatened to lock her in a “room with a dog” and warned that she would not survive 24 hours in that room.

The distressed woman has appealed to the Inspector General of Sindh Police to take action and ensure her husband’s recovery.