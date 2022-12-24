Bank’s security supervisor tipped robbers about customer’s 5mn cash

KARACHI: A tragic incident of robbery happened in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society, (PECHS) Karachi, on the tip of the security supervisor of a private bank, robbers allegedly took Rs. 5 million cash from a private company owner, ARY News reported on Saturday.

On November 16, a company owner withdrew Rs.5 million from a private bank, as soon as they reached the company office garage at PECHS Block 6, three robbers entered and took away the bag of money from them.

Police officers from Tipu Sultan police station say that the accused involved in the robbery incident has been arrested. The accused, Khawar Khan, is a security supervisor in a private bank, on his tip, the three accused robbed the money. The arrested accused admitted that the robbers offered him a good amount of money in exchange for tips.

Station house officer (SHO) Tipu Sultan Inspector Uzma Khan further revealed that the security supervisor provided the information to accused Shakir aka Shahid who reportedly chased the citizen from the bank along with his 2 other accomplices.

Accused Khawar Khan exposed that the main accused Shakir alias Shahid involved in the incident is also affiliated with a political party in Landhi. Inspector Uzma Khan also reveals that accused Khawar has been arrested before and went to jail, where he met Shakir.

Khawar Khan further revealed that a day before the incident, Shakir had visited FTC with his two friends and offered a good amount of money in exchange for a tip.

The accused said that a robbery of Rs. 5 million was done on his information, but he Sakir told him on call that only Rs. 2 million was stolen and when he asked for his share, Shakir switched off his number.

