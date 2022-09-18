Karachi: Banned outfit commander arrested after shootout

KARACHI: The city police have arrested a banned outfit commander following a shootout in Karachi’s Ittehad Town, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the arrest was made after an exchange of fire between police and the banned outfit commander during a raid at a hideout at Ittehad Town locality of Baldia Town.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari, Fida Hussain, said that the terrorist commander was wounded during the exchange of fire. Meanwhile, the raiding team also recovered weapons and hand grenades from the suspect’s possession.

The local commander was associated with banned outfit of Swat chapter. “The arrested suspect was leading a ten-member gang and he was involved in street crimes and robberies in different areas of Karachi including district west, district central and district east,” said Fida Hussain.

Earlier this month, the city police arrested as many as 26 illegal Afghans immigrants in Karachi’s Al-Asif Square for illegally crossing the border.

According to details, the Sohrab Goth Police Station carried out an operation near the service road at Al-Asif Square and arrested 26 illegal immigrants.

A police spokesperson said that the raid was conducted was by a patrolling officer. The Afghan nationals failed to show their Pakistani citizenship and relevant travel documents, they added.

