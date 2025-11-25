Karachi Bar Association announces protest against Karoonjhar hills excavation

The Karachi Bar Association has announced a protest against the cutting of Karoonjhar Hills in Tharparkar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the association will organize a rally on November 26, 2025 (tomorrow), starting from the City Court at 11:30 a.m., proceeding to the Governor House.

A general body meeting will be held outside the Governor House as part of the protest. The Karachi Bar has demanded the preservation of Karoonjhar Hills, highlighting its status as an ancient heritage site.

Additionally, the association has urged the Sindh government to withdraw its appeal from the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

Karoonjhar Hills

Karoonjhar is a historic site in Sindh’s desert district of Tharparkar. The hills have been covered with world’s unique granite rocks and it constituted oldest rocks of earth’s crust and China clay.

The hills were home to animals, birds and rare species, including peacocks, deer etc. It was the only source of water for humans, birds and animals in Nagarparkar.

It stood as a symbol of civilization of indigenous communities and their rituals, culture, customs, traditions, folklore, songs, tales and thousands of years’ religious harmony.

For years the hills were under threat because of illegal cutting for sale of precious stone in connivance with influential politicians and other quarters.

Civil society organisations have launched a campaign for years to get the hills be declared a world heritage so that thousands-year old culture related to Karoonjhar could be preserved.