Thursday, December 26, 2024
Karachi Bar challenges 26th Amendment in Supreme Court

Web Desk
KARACHI: Karachi Bar Association has challenged the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday.

Faisal Siddiqui advocate has filed petition in the apex court on behalf of the Karachi Bar seeking abrogation of the amendment.

The Bar has also pleaded cancellation of the constitutional benches formed under the 26th Amendment and their decisions.

Petitioner argued that the constitutional legislation has been violation of the basic principles of the independence of judiciary and fundamental rights.

Federal government, four provincial governments, the election commission and the Speaker have been made respondents in the petition.

It is worth noting here that the federal government managed to secure two-third majority for the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment in the National Assembly in the wee hours of October 21, shortly after it sailed through Senate.

The constitution amendment envisages introduction of reforms to the appointment process and tenure of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and establishment of constitutional benches at the Supreme Court, with equal representation from all provinces.

It also provides to establish constitutional benches at the high courts.

The senior-most judge of each constitutional bench will serve as its presiding officer.

Under the constitutional amendment, the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been fixed at three years.

