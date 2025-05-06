Karachi Bar President asks Govt not to book canal protest participants

KARACHI: President Karachi Bar Association, Amir Nawaz Warraich on Tuesday asked Sindh government to order its police not to book sit-in participants in cases.

Amir Nawaz Warraich addressing a press conference today said that the government had assured the protest leaders that the people will not be booked in cases.

Karachi Bar President said that the cases being registered against various people. He asked the people being booked in cases to contact with officials of local bar association. “The Bar will provide free of cost of cost legal assistance to these people”.

He also asked the high-ups of the Sindh government to order police not to book participants of protest sit-ins in cases under various charges.

The lawyers led by President Karachi Bar Amir Nawaz Warraich, had staged sit-in at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur district against contentious canals project on Indus River.

Protest sit-ins spread across Sindh with support from vast segments of the society that turned the lawyers’ sit-in into a widespread popular protest campaign.

The Sindh Lawyers’ Action Committee after talks with government and its assurances announced the end of sit-ins in the backdrop of the CCI decision to set aside the project regarding canals on the Indus River.