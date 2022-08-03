Karachi: BDS prepares probe report on police headquarters grenade blast

KARACHI: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has prepared its probe report on the grenade blast that took place at Garden Police Headquarters in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The report stated that a second grenade could be blown at the scene which was immediately defused by the BDS. The exploded grenade was Russian make and a lever was also recovered from the scene.

BDS officials said that the probe report was also handed over to the police officials. The exploded grenade weighed over 500 grams. They said that the RGD-1 grenade has no ball bearings but 350 grams of explosive material.

The report stated that more grenades were placed in the storage room of the police headquarters which would become more disastrous if exploded.

It was learnt that the cleanliness process was underway at the storage room after heavy rainfall. Inexperienced police officials touched the grenade which led to its explosion.

Police said that the grenade explosion was apparently the negligence of the officials. They added that they were still unaware of the case which was linked to the exploded grenade.

Police said that the staff always receive a written entry while taking out a grenade from the storage room. The officials of the Nabi Bux and Garden police station told the media that a case will be filed following the orders of the higher authorities.

Earlier, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in Garden area.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

